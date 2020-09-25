Tanzania: Government Sets Aside 24bn/ - for Mtwara Water Project

THE government has set aside 24bn/ to implement water projects in 205 villages of Mtwara Rural area, Regional Manager of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA), Engineer Mbaraka Ally stated.

The release of the funds aims at fulfilling the government pledge to improve public water supplies to end water woes in the villages.

Currently, 61 per cent of the population is served by public water systems set up in the region.

Eng Ally said the funds will be used to facilitate the implementation of 31 water supply projects to serve 300,000 people in 205 villages.

He made the revelation when presenting a report on implementation of water supply in the region before water experts from the Ministry of Water.

The experts had visited Kilidu Mnui and Mnolela water projects in Newala District to monitor and evaluate the progress of water projects in the area.

He said the government has already released 8bn/ out of the set amount and facilitated the Kilidu Mnui water project, whose construction is complete.

The water supply project generating 720,000 litres per day, serves 60,000 people in small towns and villages in Newala.

Eng Ally mentioned Mnonela water project construction in Newala, saying 45 per cent of the construction has been completed. The project is set to be completed in December this year.

He said the project worth 400m/ is set to serve 2, 805 people in Mkunjo, Mtanda, Dodoma, and Mnonela villages in Newala Municipal, noting that currently, 55 per cent of the population receives reliable water supply in the area.

He said a population of 17,060 from Lukuledi, Nasindi, Polapola, Kalinga and Napata has started receiving clean and safe water from Lukuledi water supply project worth 600m/ whose construction has been completed by 95 per cent.

On the other hand, Masasi Nachingwea Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (MANAWASA) Director of Water Quality, Philip Chandy commended RUWASA for improvement of Mbwinji water source in Newala.

Mr Chandy said the improvement of water sources will help increase water supply for citizens in Newala rural, Nachingwea and Ruangwa in Lindi Region.