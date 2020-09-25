Tanzania: 'We Need Tourist Hotels in Mara'

MARA Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Adam Malima, has invited investors to build tourist hotels in Musoma municipality, following the decision by the fifth phase government to upgrade Musoma airport.

Upgrading the airport is expected to transform Musoma and other towns in the Lake zone which is also home to the world-famous Serengeti National Park (SENAPA).

"Investment in tourist hotels in Musoma town is essential at this time, especially hotels that will be charging between 50 and 100 US dollars per night," Mr Malima said during a media briefing in his office recently.

He said construction of the hotels in Musoma should begin as soon as possible.

"Presently we don't have even a room of 200,000/- in Musoma. We want Musoma to be a tourist city. Construction of hotels should not wait for the completion of the airport project, " the RC insisted.

Currently, top luxurious hotels found in the region are located inside SENAPA and other parts in western Serengeti.

According to the RC, around 70 per cent of SENAPA is found in the region, which is also blessed with other amazing tourist attractions, including Lake Victoria beaches.

Construction of classic hotels in the region, Mr Malima said, should go hand in hand with serious investment in other tourism-related services, like the establishment of tour operating companies.

He further called for the improvement of banking services in the region by ensuring that they meet international standards.

The fifth phase government under President John Magufuli has expressed commitment to invest heavily on upgrading Musoma airport.

A few weeks ago, President Magufuli, who is the CCM presidential candidate seeking for a second term in the forthcoming general elections, assured residents of Mara region while addressing a huge campaign rally in Musoma that the government will invest heavily on expansion and upgrading of Musoma airport.

"That message from President Dr Magufuli means we need to start investing heavily in the tourism sector," Mr Malima said.