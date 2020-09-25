Rwanda: Ferwafa to Review Foreign Players' Quota Rule

The local football governing body (Ferwafa) will table in their upcoming General Assembly the revision of the 3-3 rule regarding the restriction of foreign players in the topflight clubs.

The general assembly is scheduled for Sunday, October 17.

Under the current 3-3 rule, clubs are only allowed to have three foreigner players on starting line-ups, and three on the bench, but teams have raised concerns that the rule falls short when it comes to giving competition to home players - which, in turn, sinks the level of the league.

In the general assembly, Ferwafa will reportedly propose to the clubs an increase of foreign players in the starting line-up from three to five so as to give enough competition to Rwandan players 'in the best interest' of the national team.

With the new rule, teams could field up to five foreign players but who must only be replaced by local players. Ferwafa says that the revised foreign players' quota would motivate local players to work hard for starting positions at their respective clubs.

Since the 2013/14 season, two league sides APR and Police have not used any foreigner player.