Nigeria: Govt Restates Commitment to Infrastructural Development, Renewal

25 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Addeh

Abuja — The federal government has said it will continue to improve and renew the stock of the country's aging and insufficient infrastructure to the benefit of the entire country.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, who made the commitment while inaugurating the 9th board of the Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria (QSRBN) in Abuja, stressed that in spite of the global recession, government would not shirk its responsibility to the Nigerian people.

He charged the surveyors to be at the frontline of government's efforts at driving the infrastructural development of the country and urged them not to shy away from challenges that come with the job.

The members of the newly inaugurated board include: Murtala Aliyu, President; Austin Onaro, Vice-President as well as Pemi Temitope, Dickson Onoja, Annette Oke and Ahmad Shehu as members.

Others were: Prof. Yahaya Ibrahim, Joseph Obieze, Tajudeen Salami , Jacob Awolesi, Michael Shonubi, Adegbemibo Ogunfidodo, Kene Nzekwe ,Jadu Mdirmbita among others.

"At this time of global recession and the limited resources, when governments, including ours are challenged to do more with less, your professional roles and skills will be in even greater demand.

"President Muhammadu Buhari has made no secret about his commitment and passion to improve and renew the stock of the country's aging and insufficient infrastructure.

"The professionals in the industry such as the quantity surveyors are the frontline operators the federal government needs to achieve this objective" he stated.

Fashola also noted that the membership of the board as constituted reflects the diversity of the country and experience and therefore urged the members to work together.

In his inaugural speech, the president of QSRBN, Aliyu, said the board, was set to assist government to get value for money and eliminate corruption in the construction sector.

He added that that the group will review accreditation policies of the board and harmonise the relationship of the board with the higher institutions of learning.

He also vowed to resolve conflicts arising from issuing practice licences to quantity surveyors; to address the problem of non-government funding of QSRBN and engage in nation-wide advocacy to get support from all the stake-holders

Aliyu also promised to update and publish the names of the registered members, to review the existing court cases; and to collaborate with relevant agencies of government that would help the board in its activities.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved.

