Morocco: Covid-19 - 30k Rapid Tests Performed in Fez-Meknes Region

23 September 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Some 30,000 rapid serological tests have been carried out in health centers in the Fez-Meknes region since the launch of this operation in mid-August, said sources from the regional health department (DRS).

A total of 73 health centers are participating in this rapid screening operation, located in the nine prefectures and provinces of the region. They are six health facilities in Fez, eight in Meknes, nine in Sefrou, eight in Moulay Yaacoub, ten in Boulemane, eight in El Hajeb, six in Ifrane, six in Taounate and twelve in Taza.

According to the DRS, this operation is part of the implementation of the ministerial circular aimed at strengthening mechanisms for rapid detection and treatment of COVID-19 in health centers. Its objective is to increase the screening rate of the greatest number of cases and to provide medical care for suspected cases, in accordance with scientific standards and the treatment protocol in force.

Health centers can perform rapid tests for the population at risk, as well as for cases referred by private sector's physicians and pharmacists, or those diagnosed at the same health centers.

If the rapid test is positive, the patient is referred to the hospital for PCR. Awaiting the results of the test, the patient returns to his home to quarantine himself. If the result of the PCR test is negative, the medical team at the health center, which monitors the patient's condition, informs the latter of the result and asks him to quarantine himself, in accordance with the health standards in force. If the PCR is positive, the health center team goes to the place of residence of the patient to provide health care inside his home and ensure his medical follow-up according to the adopted procedures.

According to the DRS, home treatment for people with Covid19, with the exception of chronically-ill people and severe cases, is considered an appropriate procedure to relieve the pressure on hospitals.

However, patients who show severe symptoms or suffer from chronic illnesses which make them vulnerable, are treated in hospitals.

