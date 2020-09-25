Nigeria: I'll Not Give Up Despite Outcome of Edo Poll - Oshiomhole

25 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

A former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said he remains strong and will not give up despite his party's defeat at last Saturday's governorship election in his home state of Edo.

Oshiomhole explained that life was not all about winning, adding that no matter the outcome of an election, Nigerians must have faith in God and in the country.

In a video, Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State, said life is about winning some and losing some.

"If septuagenarians were not frustrated because their card readers were not working, it inspired me that if at their age, they don't give up, why should I give up?

"We must strengthen democracy, we must improve on it.

"No matter the outcome of an election, or a particular edition of a process, have faith in God and have faith in our country.

"A lot of people will be thinking now that Comrade must be down, but I am not down.

"When God says you are not down, you are not down and I am not down," Oshiomhole said.

