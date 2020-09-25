Rwanda: Murenzi Takes Over as Rayon Sports' Interim President

25 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)

Abdallah Murenzi has started his stint as President of the Rayon Sports' interim coach following Thursday's handover ceremony at Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) headquarters in Kigali.

Murenzi, who also serves as president of the local cycling body (Ferwacy) was appointed to the position on Wednesday after former president Sadate Munyakazi and his entire executive committee were ordered to step down on Tuesday.

Also dubbed the 'normalisation committee', the new leadership team has a one-month to bring calm and order to the club before elections can be organised for a new committee.

At the handover ceremony, Murenzi acknowledged that "these are not easy responsibilities but I and my colleagues are committed and will do everything we can to fulfill them. I also hope we will have the support of the outgoing committee whenever we need them."

The normalisation committee, led by Murenzi, also comprises Thadée Twagirayezu and Hilaire Nyirihirwe as his deputies.

Murenzi, whose father Kassim Murenzi played for Rayon from 1970 to 1987, was also the club's president as they clinched their seventh league title in 2013.

Rayon finished the 2019/20 Rwanda Premier League in second place, seven points behind champions APR, while Police and Mukura completed the top four.

