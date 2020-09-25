Kenya: MELbet Launches in Kenya - Set to Rock Online Gaming Industry By Storm

After months of heavy speculation, European sports gaming firm MELbet has opened an office in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

This week, the online gaming giant, who are also La-Liga media partners, officially launched its Kenyan sports gaming platform www.melbet.ke, which will offer local punters the ability to game and place wagers on an international scale.

Offering over 2,000 events daily, Cashout, Boosted odds, Live-in-play betting, VIP gaming, E-sports wagering and many more, MELbet is ready to empower the millions of Kenyans who have been on the search of a big, reliable gaming platform. Already available on mobile, PC and Android App, MELbet has confirmed that it will be accessible on Opera Mini in a few days.

Before venturing into the Kenyan market, MELbet has had a heavy presence in Africa, with operations in Nigeria, Ghana and Uganda.

MELbet has kicked off operations with a number of amazing bonuses, including 200 percent deposit bonus on first deposit with a limit of Ksh20,000. Another lucrative offer is that a customer can get a Ksh3,000 bonus by simply depositing and playing with Ksh1,000. A 100 per cent refund is also guaranteed for first-time players whose multi-bet loses by 1 game.

Finally, there is a MELbet loyalty club where customers will earn points for every time they stake or deposit. You can visit www.melbet.ke to see the other bonuses on offer.

MELbet also officially launched its affiliate programme where they will be assigned a personal affiliate manager. MELbet affiliates are known as one of the best compensated in Africa, and it has proved to be a reliable source of steady income for the affiliates in other countries like Ghana and Nigeria.

If you are interested in being a MELbet affiliate, you can send an email to [email protected]