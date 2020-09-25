Namibia: Swapo Picks Youth Activist As Keetmans Hopeful

SWAPO has chosen youth activist Emrico 'OuWamz' Blaauw as its candidate for the Keetmanshoop Urban constituency in the upcoming regional council and local authority elections.

Blaauw defeated fellow party members Johannes Kisting and Annamarie Pieter in the party's internal elections on Thursday night.

Keetmanshoop mayor Gaudentia Kröhne and her deputy, Hilia Titus, were also elected for local authority seats.

Kröhne topped the list of aspirant candidates, followed by Vententias !Goraseb, who is currently the administrative officer of the Keetmanshoop Urban constituency.

Third on the party's candidates list is Johanna Ileka-Nangolo, followed by Johannes Nghidinwa and Titus.

Former local authority councillor Festus 'Fofo' Shilimela is listed as the party's sixth aspirant candidate, followed by Swapo youth wing regional secretary Samuel 'Rezign' Jacobs.

Incumbent regional councillor for Oranjemund, Lazarus Jacobs, defeated mayor Henry Coetzee with two votes as aspirant candidate for the latter constituency.

The party's regional coordinator, Mathew Mumbala, today confirmed the election of the candidates as hopefuls for regional council and local authority seats on the party's ticket.

He said the party would officially announce the names of its aspirant candidates at a media conference on Sunday.

