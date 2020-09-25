Namibia: Swapo Picks Youth Activist As Keetmans Hopeful

25 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

SWAPO has chosen youth activist Emrico 'OuWamz' Blaauw as its candidate for the Keetmanshoop Urban constituency in the upcoming regional council and local authority elections.

Blaauw defeated fellow party members Johannes Kisting and Annamarie Pieter in the party's internal elections on Thursday night.

Keetmanshoop mayor Gaudentia Kröhne and her deputy, Hilia Titus, were also elected for local authority seats.

Kröhne topped the list of aspirant candidates, followed by Vententias !Goraseb, who is currently the administrative officer of the Keetmanshoop Urban constituency.

Third on the party's candidates list is Johanna Ileka-Nangolo, followed by Johannes Nghidinwa and Titus.

Former local authority councillor Festus 'Fofo' Shilimela is listed as the party's sixth aspirant candidate, followed by Swapo youth wing regional secretary Samuel 'Rezign' Jacobs.

Incumbent regional councillor for Oranjemund, Lazarus Jacobs, defeated mayor Henry Coetzee with two votes as aspirant candidate for the latter constituency.

The party's regional coordinator, Mathew Mumbala, today confirmed the election of the candidates as hopefuls for regional council and local authority seats on the party's ticket.

He said the party would officially announce the names of its aspirant candidates at a media conference on Sunday.

- [email protected]

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
These Africans Are on TIME Magazine's Most Influential List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.