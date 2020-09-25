Namibia Calls for Reform of Security Council

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has reiterated Africa's stance on reforming the United Nations Security Council, reflecting the Common African Position.

Geingob was addressing the virtual debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

He said Africa wishes to see a reformed council, which is reflective of its Common African Position as outlined in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.

"When I addressed this august assembly one year ago as a member of the African Union Committee of 10 on the Reform of the United Nations Security Council, I expressed my desire to see the marking of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations as an opportunity to conclude the reform of the United Nations Security Council," the president said.

As the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic, Geingob said some member states face more obstacles in combating this virus than others, including those with sanctions imposed on them.

He said: "In support of the pursuit of economic development, unity and prosperity for the sister country of Zimbabwe, I once again call on the lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe."

Geingob said Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa has been pursuing reforms that would enable the people of Zimbabwe to get on a path of sustainable development and peace.

Therefore, the continued sanctions undermine these efforts to develop the people of Zimbabwe, Geingob said.

He said Namibia reiterates her deep concern over the continuation of the extraterritorial economic, financial and commercial embargo imposed on the people of Cuba, saying the country continues to express support for the government and people of Cuba, and calls for the unconditional lifting of the embargo, and for respect of Cuba's sovreignty.

"In the spirit of creating a more just, peaceful and caring world in which we foster peaceful and harmonious coexistence among all nations, Namibia looks forward to the day when relations between the United States of America and Cuba will be restored fully," the president said.

He said seeing that the UN has been a champion of equality and unity for the past 75 years, it should once again provide definite answers to the problems and challenges facing the world.

"Therefore, let us embrace one another and pull together in the spirit of multilateralism, in the interest of defeating Covid-19, in the interest of achieving the SDGs and in the interest of safeguarding global peace and the human dignity of every man, woman and child in the world," he said.