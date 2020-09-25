Nigeria: Ex-Eagles Star, Peter Utaka Shines in Japan

24 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

Former Nigeria international Peter Utaka got a brace as Kyoto Sanga silenced Tochigi SC 3-2 in Wednesday's Japanese J2 League encounter.

Having played out a 0-0 draw at Ventforet Kofu, Noritada Saneyoshi's team stepped up their game to secure their ninth victory of the 2019-20 season. After a goalless outcome in the first 30 minutes of the encounter, the visitors took the initiative a minute later thanks to Takahiro Akimoto, who fired past Tomoya Wakahara.

Two minutes before the half-time break, Utaka - who went into the game having failed to score inhis last two outings - leveled matters after capitalising on a horrendous mistake from Kazuaki Tasaka's side.

Both teams approached the last 45 minutes cautiously, and when it looked like the game at the Sanga Stadium would end on a no winner, no vanquished note, Shimpei Fukuoka put the hosts ahead in the 76th minute - beating goalkeeper Shuhei Kawata from close range.

Four minutes later, Utaka completed his double to seal the win for his team to render Yasutaka Yanagi's 90th-minute effort a mere consolation.

After putting up a matching-winning performance, Utaka was replaced by Brazil's Juninho with three minutes left to play.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
These Africans Are on TIME Magazine's Most Influential List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.