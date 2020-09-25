South Africa: Kinnear Suspect, Zane Kilian, Believed to Have Played a Key Role in Assassination Plot, Charged With Murder

analysis

The addition of murder to the charge sheet that faces former pro rugby player Zane Kilian, arrested in connection with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit section head, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, is an indication that Killian's role is thought to be central to the assassination plot.

Zane Kilian, 39, former player for the Falcons and Griquas, is a debt collector who operated a tracking business out of Springs. He briefly appeared under heavy police protection in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Friday, 25 September.

Prosecutor Blaine Lazarus informed the court the accused faced a count of murder, conspiracy to murder and unlawfully intercepting communication.

According to the charge sheet, Kilian unlawfully traced Kinnear's phone around 20 March until 18 September 2020, the day Kinnear was assassinated around 3pm outside his house at 10 Gearing Road.

Zane Kilian, a 39-year old suspect appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate Court in connection with the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear on September 25, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)

Kinnear's phone had been tracked until around 3.25pm - at least 25 minutes after he was killed.

The prosecution will argue that this was to ensure that the...