South Africa: Kinnear Suspect, Zane Kilian, Believed to Have Played a Key Role in Assassination Plot, Charged With Murder

25 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

The addition of murder to the charge sheet that faces former pro rugby player Zane Kilian, arrested in connection with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit section head, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, is an indication that Killian's role is thought to be central to the assassination plot.

Zane Kilian, 39, former player for the Falcons and Griquas, is a debt collector who operated a tracking business out of Springs. He briefly appeared under heavy police protection in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Friday, 25 September.

Prosecutor Blaine Lazarus informed the court the accused faced a count of murder, conspiracy to murder and unlawfully intercepting communication.

According to the charge sheet, Kilian unlawfully traced Kinnear's phone around 20 March until 18 September 2020, the day Kinnear was assassinated around 3pm outside his house at 10 Gearing Road.

Zane Kilian, a 39-year old suspect appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate Court in connection with the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear on September 25, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)

Kinnear's phone had been tracked until around 3.25pm - at least 25 minutes after he was killed.

The prosecution will argue that this was to ensure that the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
These Africans Are on TIME Magazine's Most Influential List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.