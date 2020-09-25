South Africa: Drug Dealer Bust With Stolen Property

25 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 23-year-old man is expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court today after police officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation arrested him on 23 September 2020.

Police officers secured a warrant of arrest that had to be executed at the premises at Isolezwe in Siyanda. On arrival, they found rock cocaine, cocaine powder and 15 wrist watches which the occupant could not account for. The value of the recovered items is estimated at more than R50 000. He was immediately arrested and taken to KwaMashu police station for detention. He was charged for possession of drugs and possession of suspected stolen property. He will be profiled to determine if he can be linked to other cases.

