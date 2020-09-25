South Africa: DStv Sponsorship Won't Affect PSL Viewership for South Africans Without Cable Television - Irvin Khoza

25 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

South Africa's top flight football league finally has a new headline sponsor following the exit of Absa earlier this year. It will now be known as the DStv Premiership after broadcasting company MultiChoice took over the reins.

Local football fans who depend on the South Africa Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to watch or listen to Premier Soccer League (PSL) games need not worry about losing out on their viewership or listenership privileges now that MultiChoice has officially taken over from banking juggernaut Absa.

"Today it is very important to clarify to members of the public that by having the DStv Premiership, or DStv as sponsor... DStv is just an event's sponsor. In terms of the rights allocation, the category of rights remains the same.

"Anyone who wants to see television [sic] on the free-to-air, we'll distribute those games in terms of the agreement that we entered into... nothing will change," said PSL chairman Irvin Khoza.

Khoza was speaking on Thursday evening at the event where it was officially announced that DStv would replace Absa as the tagline sponsor. The banking group announced in June 2020 that it would cut its 13-year ties with the PSL's premier division at the conclusion of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

