South Africa: Through the Lens and Under the Knife

analysis

Sebastian Nico has turned two hobbies inspired by time spent in restaurant kitchens into his profession - food photography and crafting kitchen knives.

SebtheLensman. SebSteelWorks. Seb.the.Crab. Three Instagram handles. Three stories, fused by food. And kitchen magic. And flavour, fire, potency and passion.

Sabastian Nico has transformed his roots in food - if you can, imagine a restaurant kitchen as a playpen and a childhood that saw a rapid transition from cot to culinary adventures - into a lifestyle. Two hobbies that grew organically from this, food photography and playing around with welding, he has now turned into his career focus. This in line with his philosophy: "Yes, people have necessities. But sometimes you can prioritise something you love and at the same time put food on the table."

If I might insert here: if you have passion, focus and the drive. Which it's a no-brainer to quickly see he has, in abundance.

SebtheLensman spotlights his food photography. SebSteelWorks is where he shares pictures and descriptions of his mainly san mai process kitchen knives, san mai being the Japanese way of the knife incorporating super-hard steel, which forms the blade, sandwiched between corrosion-resistant stainless steel.

It involves a lot of...