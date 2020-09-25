South Africa: Western Cape Police Confiscates Drugs Worth R340 000 On Passenger Bus At Beaufort West

24 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A joint operation by various units of the police yielded positive results when drugs with an estimated street value of R340 000 was confiscated on the N1 near Beaufort West at about 06:00 on Thursday, 24 September 2020.

Vigilant members attached to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, Beaufort West K9 and Crime Intelligence were deployed in the area, with a special focus on drug trafficking, when they pulled over a passenger bus at the weigh bridge. A search of the vehicle ensued and upon searching the trailer of the bus they found a sport bag with 6788 mandrax tablets. This consignment was later linked to a female passenger on board and she was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs.

The 29-year-old suspect is still in custody. She will appear in the local Magistrates' Court on Friday, 25 September 2020.

Western Cape police management commended the members involved with the bust for their vigilance and commitment to root out the transportation as well distribution of drugs into this province. Similar operations will be maintained in an effort to eradicate the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service.

