Nigeria: Two Killed in Renewed Ebonyi/Cross River Boundary Dispute

Three other persons are still missing after the clash

Two persons have been confirmed dead while three others are missing in renewed boundary clashes between the people of Izzi in <a target="_blank" href="http://www.ebonyistate.gov.ng/">Ebonyi State</a> and people of Obubara in <a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cross_River_State">Cross River State</a>.

Also, three other persons from Obeagu Ibom, Amachi, Izzi community are still missing following the clash.

Some houses in the community were also burnt while many residents of the area have been rendered homeless.

They are believed to have fled the community and taken refuge in nearby communities.

The decades-long boundary war restarted on Wednesday leaving a nine-year-old boy and a man whose identity is still unknown dead.

It was gathered that suspected assailants from the three Cross River communities having boundary issues with the Izzi community invaded the area.

The communities include Apiampkum, Ijaga and, Oruenya, all in Obubara Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The invaders, a source said, upon entering the community started shooting sporadically and destroyed many houses.

"The warlords from Cross River took over the Ebonyi community on Wednesday and were shooting sporadically at them. The police retreated to avoid return firing because if they didn't retreat, the Cross River people will continue to shoot. Three houses were burnt down," the resident said

"The warlords from Cross River took over the village and the villagers relocated to the neighbouring communities.

"But yesterday, police succeeded in entering the area under attack at Obeagu Ibom village.

"Many houses were damaged, three persons declared missing and two reportedly killed, their bodies were seen on the road but no one could identify them because the village is deserted.

"At Zaki Ibam village, a one-story building was burnt down, a bus, bicycle inside the compound were also burnt down. So many other houses were damaged", the source said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, confirmed the attack and said the situation is now under control.

She said the police command has beefed up security in the community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The renewed crisis between Obeagu Ibom village; the DPO Izzi Division said he led a team to the Obeagu Ibom village in Amachi community, attacked by Ijega, Apiamkpum, Orinya villages all in Obubara in Cross River State.

"Adequate security have been beefed up in the place and the commissioner of Police Philip Maku, has called on his Cross River counterpart to do the same on their side so that peace will reign while the national boundary commission have also been contacted for demarcation to avoid further destruction of properties and loss of life.

"It was difficult earlier to enter the warring communities as the men of Cross River state were seen aggressively around there but yesterday the police in Ebonyi succeeded in entering into Obeagu Ibom village.

"Some houses were burnt, some were also damaged, two persons were killed among them is a nine-year-old boy.

"The second person is a male whose is yet to be identified as the villagers have deserted the area to a nearby community."

"More police officers have been deployed to beef up security in the area and restore calm in the area to avoid another attack on the people", he said.