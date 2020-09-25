Nigeria: Police Arrest Officers for Assaulting Two Men

The officers were captured in a video picking people up on the road at random

The police in Kwara State have announced the arrest of some officers after a video clip showing them harassing two young men surfaced online.

In the footage shared by a twitter user, <a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/seguncyrus/status/1302959997727526919?s=09">Segun Cyrus</a>, the officers of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) unit arrested two men and hauled them into a police van in a Gestapo style.

They then drove off with the men in a van. This happened in the Geri Alimi area of Ilorin metropolis, Kwara State, on September 7.

An eyewitness who also filmed the event said the officers had earlier arrested a man and a woman but set the woman free after an argument in the van.

The cause of the arrests was unknown but the narrative in the video suggests that the officers were picking people up at random.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Peter Okasanmi, said the officers are being detained and are undergoing departmental trial.

"The victims of this despicable act are encouraged to come to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Police headquarters Ilorin to give evidence to enable a diligent trial," he said on Thursday evening.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state has appealed to members of the public to always report unprofessional conduct of police officers to him through the following phone numbers: 08125275046, 08032365122.

This adds to the growing cases of police harassment and brutality reported across the country. Many law enforcement agents have been caught on camera harassing citizens.

Several human rights groups and activists have also urged police officers to act within the confines of the law.