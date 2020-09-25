Nigeria: Imo Govt Disbands Task Force Over Death of 3,000 Day-Old Chicks

25 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

The vehicle carrying the day-old chicks was impounded by members of the state's task force on the emblem.

The <a target="_blank" href="https://www.imostate.gov.ng/">Imo State Government</a> has disbanded its task force on state emblem for causing the death of over 3,000 day-old chicks driven from Kaduna into the state.

The government also disbanded all other task forces in the state.

The state's commissioner for transport, Rex Anunobi, who confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES, Friday, said Governor Hope Uzodinma ordered the disbandment of the task forces during the state executive council meeting after listening to the submission on the incident from the state's commissioner for livestock development.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Imo task force officials and some police officers in Owerri impounded a Toyota Sienna which had 8,000 day-old chicks inside it.

Over 3,000 of the chicks died inside the vehicle because of their exposure to the heat from the sun.

The police officers and the task force officials demanded the Imo State emblem from the minivan driver, even though the vehicle had a 'consolidated' emblem, which is said to be a permit for vehicles that often travel through different states in the country.

Various states in Nigeria, for the purposes of revenue-generation, require commercial vehicle owners to affix a state emblem on their vehicle.

"Is the day-old chicks you are carrying more important than the (police) uniform I am wearing?" the driver said one of the officers told him, when he informed him that the chicks could die because of the heat from the sun.

"The governor took exception to all those things (the incident)," the commissioner for transport, Mr Anunobi, said. "All task forces have been banned in the state."

Mr Anunobi, whose ministry supervised the task force on emblem, said task force officials in the state had "constituted themselves into nuisance."

The commissioner thanked PREMIUM TIMES for its reporting on the incident.

"There is always a human factor in government, you send people out, you give people mandate and they can be overzealous. But the most important thing is the government taking responsibility, finding amicable resolution, and equally taking further steps to stop such an incident and now be able to regulate the conduct of... . Even if we are going to drive revenue.

"As a matter of fact, our revenue now is on treasury single account. Nothing like a task force collecting money or molesting people again," the commissioner said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chijioke Nicholas, the chairman, Poultry Association of Nigeria, Imo State, said the Imo State government has agreed to pay compensation to the owner of the dead chicks.

Mr Nicholas described Governor Uzodinma's response to the incident as being "quick."

"I think it's a good step in the right direction," he added.

There have been reports of harassment of farmers transporting produce across different Nigerian states, despite the looming food shortage in the country.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
These Africans Are on TIME Magazine's Most Influential List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.