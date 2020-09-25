Sudan: Unknown Disease Causes Death of 10 People in Sudan

Merowe / Khartoum — In the localities of Merowe and Ed Debba in Northern State, "fevers accompanied by bleeding and a decrease in blood platelets" resulting in the death of 10 people and leaving hundreds in critical condition were reported yesterday.

As a result, the Northern State Ministry of Health announced a Medical State of Emergency in Merowe locality, and the federal Ministry of Health dispatched a specialized emergency and health intervention team to the locality.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) in Northern State reported a significant increase of patients in hospitals, especially Karima Hospital, which has strained a nearly collapsed health system. Almost no staff in the hospital are able to receive new patients and there is an acute shortage of life-saving supplies and medicine.

In a statement, the SPA called on the state and federal health ministries to announce the results of the research into the disease, and to intensify sanitation campaigns, in addition to activating blood banks to provide blood.

The SPA expects that the situation will worsen in light of the rainy season and floods.

COVID-19

The Ministry of Health in Khartoum reported yesterday that no new COVID-19 cases or deaths were recorded in the country.

In the epidemiological report for September 22, issued yesterday, the Ministry confirmed that no new deaths were recorded. The current figure remains at 836 deaths.

She indicated that the number of suspected cases of the virus amount to 595, all of which are negative, and that the total of recorded cases so far is 13,578. The number of people recovered is 6,764.

