Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya Records 13 More Deaths As Cases Reach 37,707

Kenya's Covid-19 death toll rose by 13 to 682 on Friday, the highest number recorded in a 24-hour period over the last few days.

In a statement on the country's status, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe further reported 218 new cases following the analysis of 5,424 in the same period.

This raised the country's number of declared coronavirus infections since March 13, when the first one was reported, to 37,707. So far, Kenya has tested 532,729 samples for the virus.

CS Kagwe said 170 more patients had recovered, 91 in health facilities and 79 in the home-based care programme, raising the country's total number of recovered patients to 24,504.

All but eight of the new patients were Kenyans whereas males numbered 159 and females 59. The youngest one was a year old and the oldest 78.

In terms of county distribution, Nairobi accounted for 68 cases, Kisii 28, Mombasa 21, Kisumu 19, Kiambu 13, Kajiado 11 and Busia 10.

Machakos recorded eight new cases, Tharaka-Nithi and Garissa six each, Taita Taveta five, Nakuru four, Uasin Gishu three and Narok, Laikipia, Kakamega and Kericho two each.

Homa Bay, Murang'a, Bomet, Kilifi, Makueni, Migori, Nyandarua and Nyeri each had one new Covid-19 case.