Angola: President Appoints Management Commission for Customs Warehouse

25 September 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço Thursday appointed a Management Commission to speed up the business policy of the Angola Customs Warehouse, aimed at attaining its strategic objectives.

The said Commission should, within thirty days, present a proposal for restructuring and rescheduling the liabilities of the referred Warehouse, states the President's Civil Affairs Office. To integrate the Commission, the head of State appointed Eduardo Júlio de Almeida Machado, Afonso Mkaka, Patrício do Rosário da Silva Neto, João José e David Kisadila.

In the same decree, the head of the Executive Branch dismissed the Board of Directors of the Angola Customs Warehouse, appointed in December 2017. Ceased to perform their duties, Ludgério de Jesus Florentino Pelinganga (Chairman of the Board of Directors), and the managers Mariana da Luz Silva Santos, Bráulio Dias dos Santos Caetano de Brito, Fernando Silvério Pegado Sobrinho and Alice Paula dos Santos Neves.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
These Africans Are on TIME Magazine's Most Influential List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.