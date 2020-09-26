Nigeria: Eligible Striker Eppiah Signs New Three-Year Deal With Leicester

26 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria-eligible striker Josh Eppiah has committed his future to Leicester City by signing a new three-year deal, the former Premier League champions have informed through their official website.

Eppiah, who represents the Foxes development squad, will be spending the remainder of the 2020-2021 season on loan at Jupiler Pro League side OH Leuven, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old has been called up to Belgium's U21 national team in the past and also qualifies to represent England and Nigeria.

Injuries have slowed down the progress of Eppiah but he has returned to full fitness and trained with the first team during the pre-season.

He scored four goals in 16 appearances combined in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy over the course of the 2019-2020 season and had four assists to his name.

After six rounds of matches in the Belgian top division, OH Leuven sit tenth in the table with eight points. They face KAA Gent in their next game this evening.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia to Hold Elections in 2020 - Speaker
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.