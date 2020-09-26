Nigeria: Olamide's 'Carpe Diem' Is Done

Olamide's new album, "Carpe Diem" is ready. The singer/song writer has dropped a few lyrics of a song from the album, together with what looks like a scene from a video, writes Ferdinand Ekechukwu

For a fact, YBNL honcho, Olamide Adedeji, who simply goes by Olamide, has got a new album ready for release. The album which he titles "Carpe Diem" will be made public on Thursday October 8. Olamide dropped mingling hint on his yet to be released project on the 19th of October via Instagram. With this notification, he also dropped a few lyrics of a song, together with what looks like a scene from a video shoot to suggest that, if it's a single, it will be a double package! Words also have it that Olamide has also been working with P Prime, the music producer.

Though, the singer is yet to give full details of the body of work, the album will be Olamide's debut album on Empire, an American distribution company and record label. Recall that in February, 2020, Olamide disclosed a deal he sealed with Empire. The hip-hop act had earlier announced in an interview with a New York based radio, Afroflava radio that his album titled "Carpe Diem" will be released 8th of October 2020. In the interview, the multiple brand ambassador revealed that "Carpe Diem" is strictly a reflection of his current state of mind; also some touching parts of his journey in 2016/17, on why he could have quit music.

"Carpe Diem" features appearances from new wave Afrobeat star, Fireboy DML, Omah Lay, Peruzzi, Phyno, Bad boy Timz and so many other artistes. "Carpe Diem" should be highly anticipated. Some weeks back, the music star had hinted of a new album that was almost ready. He stated this while responding to his fans that the new project was keeping him busy and off social media for some time now. The album will be a follow-up to his "999" EP, released in January 2020. 'Carpe Diem' is a plea used to urge someone to make the most of the present time and give little thought to the future.

A few weeks back, the 'Eyan Mayweather' had teased fans that his new album was 100% done and is set for the release. While posting a picture of himself with fast rising act, Omah Lay, Olamide wrote, "Album 100% ready... are you?"

Ever since the release of his debut album "Rapsodi" in 2011, hardly has a year gone without a full body of work from the famous rapper who has got the pulse of the street. It will be the first time he records such feat with two albums in a year when the album finally drops this year. Over the past nine years, Olamide has endorsed certain acts and at other times, he had signed them.

While a few have since left him in acrimony, most retain respect for him. Since he burst onto the Nigeria music scene with his monster hit single, "Eni Eduro,"... . Olamide never remained the same.

The song received critical acclaim nationwide and instantly shot Olamide to limelight. At the time, he was signed to ID Cabasa's record label, Coded Tunes alongside Seriki and Kayefi.

Under the label, he released his first album, Rapsodi. The terms of his exit were amicable. Olamide then branched out and founded his own record label, YBNL (an acronym for Yahoo Boy No Laptop, a tribute to how much money he makes without being involved in internet scam) under which he released his subsequent albums, including an album of same title (YBNL) in 2012. His 2014 album Street OT, The Baddest Guy Ever Liveth (2013), Eyan Mayweather (2015), and The Glory (2016) were other albums he released.