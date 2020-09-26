Liberia: 'Census Impacts Service Delivery At Grassroots Level,' President Weah Says As He Launches NPHC 2021

25 September 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Robin Dopoe

The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh George, has underscored the importance of national census, stressing that it directly impacts socioeconomic service delivery for citizens at the grassroots level.

Launching the National Population and Housing Census (NPHC) 2021 at the Ministerial Complex today, September 25, 2020, the Liberian Leader noted that statistics are important for planning and implementing development programs.

He added: "If you cannot measure accurately then you will not be able to manage the fair distribution of resources and delivery of services."

"To address poverty effectively we must use targeted interventions that can be measured, and consult the people about their own development," the President said. "It is therefore crucial that we mobilize the entire population to come forward and be counted, so that the results of Census 2021 can be used as a tool to improve service delivery."

After the census, the President in a press release said, "we will have accurate data for the formulation of policy as well as implementation, monitoring and evaluation. The results from the census will provide us with a unique opportunity to realign our development strategies, policies and programs."

In Liberia, the conduct of a census is guided by a constitutional provision that mandates the Executive Branch of Government to undertake the exercise.

The Chief Executive asserted that since it is not every government that could conduct a census, the NPHC will be a part of his legacy to the people and country.

"In addition to fulfilling this crucial constitutional requirement, the crux of our commitment on this issue is to ensure that development is equitable and in the public interest", he said and urged citizens to fully cooperate with the exercise as it is for the general good of all.

The President said to support a nation's development efforts, timely, relevant, sufficient and reliable data-sets are required, and the major foundation of this is the census.

"A census is usually the largest peacetime undertaking of a government. Because it is very involving and costly, a census is normally conducted only once every 10 years, but its products and tools could be used for over a decade."

He acknowledged that undertaking such a huge national exercise needs a considerable amount of technical, financial and logistical resources.

"At this time of our development, with a pandemic looming large, Government cannot provide all the necessary inputs. But we have tried to make the census program happen by doing whatever we can to facilitate the implementation process," Dr. Weah indicated.

He said in May 2019, his Government pledged US$3 million towards the census budget and provided US$700 thousand plus L$48 million as seed money to set up a Census Basket Fund to be managed by United Nations Population Fund (UNPF).

"In support of these efforts," the President said further, "we received further contributions to our Census Basket Fund from several of our international partners.

He thanked the Government and People of Sweden, through their Embassy near Monrovia, for making the first contribution and remaining the highest contributor to the census budget by a US$7.8 million contribution.

President Weah observed that Census information has a direct impact on service delivery for people at the grassroots level, stressing "because statistics are important for planning and implementing development programs."

President Weah indicated that it would be very difficult to manage the fair distribution of resources and delivery of services if people cannot measure accurately, adding also that measurable targeted interventions including consultation of the people about their development are needed in order to address poverty effectively.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia to Hold Elections in 2020 - Speaker
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.