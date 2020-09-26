Nigeria: No Successive Appearance for Akinlabi, Dropped From Madrid Squad Versus Betis

26 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Despite training with the first team today and having put up a decent performance when he was introduced as a second half substitute against Real Sociedad, Nigeria-eligible winger Marvin Akinlabi will still not make his second appearance for Real Madrid's first team when they take on Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarín today.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has announced his matchday squad for the visit to the Andalusia province and Akinlabi is not part of the 22-man group.

The Spanish-Nigerian's omission will come as a surprise as he was spotted training with the first teamers in their final workout on Friday.

Despite Eden Hazard not making the squad, it is believed that Akinlabi was left out because of the return of Lucas Vazquez and Isco who can also be deployed as a winger.

The former Tranmere Rovers starlet won't be involved in any competitive match this weekend as Real Madrid Castilla, the team he represents, are still undergoing pre-season training.

He was handed a 20-minute runout on his competitive debut for Real Madrid in last weekend's draw at Real Sociedad.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia to Hold Elections in 2020 - Speaker
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.