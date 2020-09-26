Nigeria: No Successive Appearance for Akinlabi, Dropped From Madrid Squad Versus Betis

Despite training with the first team today and having put up a decent performance when he was introduced as a second half substitute against Real Sociedad, Nigeria-eligible winger Marvin Akinlabi will still not make his second appearance for Real Madrid's first team when they take on Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarín today.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has announced his matchday squad for the visit to the Andalusia province and Akinlabi is not part of the 22-man group.

The Spanish-Nigerian's omission will come as a surprise as he was spotted training with the first teamers in their final workout on Friday.

Despite Eden Hazard not making the squad, it is believed that Akinlabi was left out because of the return of Lucas Vazquez and Isco who can also be deployed as a winger.

The former Tranmere Rovers starlet won't be involved in any competitive match this weekend as Real Madrid Castilla, the team he represents, are still undergoing pre-season training.

He was handed a 20-minute runout on his competitive debut for Real Madrid in last weekend's draw at Real Sociedad.