Nigeria: Police Arrest 17 WAEC Officials Over Exam Offences

26 September 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ejike Ejike

Abuja — The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested 17 officials of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) over their involvement in various examination malpractices in the just concluded West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in some states in Nigeria.

Parading the suspects, the force public relations officer (PRO), DCP Frank Mba, said the arrest was consequent upon the renewed partnership between the exam body and the Police aimed at ensuring and promoting the integrity of examination processes in the country.

He said investigations by police operatives revealed the suspects used their privileged positions as invigilators, supervisors and school functionaries during the 2020 WASSCE to conspire, perpetrate and encourage varying degrees of examination malpractices, including online transmission of examination questions and answers on various social media platforms.

Some of the suspects, Daye West 'm' 52 years, Shalom Essien 'm' 39 years, Anyanwu Precious 'f' 27 years, Hanson Beloved 'm' 38 years, Ali Musa 'm' 46 years, Umar Mohammed 'm' 50 years, Isa Abdullahi Arikya 'm' 39 years, Hamisu Haussaini Abdullahi 'm' 33 years, Maharazu Sabo 'm' 41 years, Yusuf .M. Mailafiya 'm' 55 years, Sule Bukata Garba 'm' 40 years, Wudana K. Solomon 'm' 30 years, were arrested in Kano, Rivers, Nasarawa and Bauchi states.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, assured the examination body of continuous support to discourage examination malpractices and bring perpetrators to book.

He also enjoined parents, guardians, students and all other stakeholders in the examination processes to cooperate with the police and the exam body towards bringing an end to examination malpractice in the country.

