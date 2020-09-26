Kenya: Nairobi National Park's Land Size Doubles

26 September 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Nairobi National Park wildlife ecosystem has more than doubled its land size to 78,000 acres after two institutions agreed to integrate their land with the wildlife conservancy.

On Thursday, the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and Swara Plains Conservancy declared their 32,000 and 15,000 acres of their land respectively for wildlife conservation.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala handed over registration certificates to the two conservancies at a ceremony held at the Swara Plains Wildlife Conservancy.

"I wish to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the two conservancies on behalf of the government and the people of Kenya for this wonderful gift that will ensure our unique biodiversity thrives for posterity. This will be an essential wildlife corridor, for the animal population in Nairobi National Park," said Balala.

The CS added that Nairobi National Park is not big enough to meet the ecological requirements of its wildlife populations throughout the year.

"On the Northern side, we are looking into acquiring 1,500 acres of land to extend the Nairobi National Park to Ngong Forest. We hope that all this will enable Nairobi National Park to be listed and declared a world heritage site," Balala said.

WILDLIFE CORRIDOR

The CS also inaugurated the taskforce on wildlife corridor connectivity between Nairobi National Park and the Athi-Kapiti Plains.

The latest developments will provide a wildlife corridor to inter-connect Nairobi National Park, Swara and ILRI conservancies.

"Their work is crucial and I expect that this taskforce will in the next three months clearly indicate where we will create a corridor to enable wildlife to migrate freely from Nairobi National Park to Swara-Kapiti plains," he added.

This now links Nairobi National Park to Machakos County to interconnect with Swara and ILRI conservancies.

The Tourism and Wildlife ministry is also seeking to add 2,000 acres of land from Sheep and Goat Ranch to the Nairobi park.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia to Hold Elections in 2020 - Speaker
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.