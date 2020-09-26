Mali: Bah N'daw Sworn in As Interim President

25 September 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Mali's new interim Preisdent Bah N'Daw, a retired colonel, was named by junta leaders earlier this week. The army, which staged a coup last month, is promising to hold new elections in 18 months.

Bah N'Daw, a retired colonel, was sworn in on Friday as Mali's president following a coup last month.

His inauguration comes after Colonel Assimi Goita, who heads a junta of officers, named him as interim head of state on Monday. The junta named Goita himself interim vice president.

Mali's military staged a coup on August 18th to oust the country's elected leader, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The interim president, a former defense minister under Keita, is supposed to rule for a maximum of 18 months before staging nationwide elections.

ECOWAS slapped sanctions on Mali on August 20 to push for the swift restoration of a civilian government, including the appointment of civilians as interim president and prime minister.

Ex-Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan has been named as an envoy to Mali to try to mediate. Jonathan said the bloc may announce on Friday whether the plan meets criteria for easing sanctions, indicating a degree of satisfaction on his arrival in Bamako on Wednesday.

"We are happy with what is happening in Mali. The young soldiers who took power are working in the direction of the recommendation of the heads of state of ECOWAS," Jonathan had said on arrival. He was yet to comment further.

ECOWAS, or the Economic Community of West African States, also wants the release of all detainees. Keita was released, but former prime minister Boubou Cisse, among other officials, are still in jail.

Mali's neighbors are worried the former French colony of some 19 million people could spiral into chaos.

Vast swathes of the country are already controlled by jihadist insurgents, inflaming ethnic tensions.

jf/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia to Hold Elections in 2020 - Speaker
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.