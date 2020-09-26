Mali: Transitional President Pledges Handing Over Power to Civilians "Within the Agreed Timeframe"

Bamako — The transitional president in Mali Bah N'daw who took oath on Friday, has promised he would hand over power to a civilian government resulting from elections, "within the agreed timeframe".

In his inauguration speech, N'daw said he was "ready to do anything so that (Mali) returns to full constitutional legality, with elected authorities and legitimate representatives".

He affirmed "the determination of the Malians to lead a stable, peaceful and successful transition under the agreed conditions and deadlines".

Bah N'daw, also promised to ensure respect for international agreements made by his country.

"The transition will not into question any international commitment by Mali or the agreements signed by the government," he assured during his inauguration speech. He voiced his will to pursue a "merciless war" against "terrorist forces and organized crime".

The president and the transitional vice-president in Mali, Bah N'daw and Colonel Assimi Goïta, were sworn in on Friday in Bamako before the Supreme Court during an official ceremony.

Bah N'daw, 70, and Colonel Goïta, were successively sworn in before President of the Supreme Court, Wafi Ougadeye Cissé.