Africa: Women's Football At the Heart of CAF Development Program

25 September 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) organized a series of virtual meetings between September 21-24 with Member Associations and zones to present its women's football strategy as well as the inaugural edition of the CAF Women's Champions League scheduled for 2021.

The virtual workshops, under the leadership of CAF Deputy Secretary General Anthony Baffoe, brought together the major players in football on the continent; from administrators to representatives of CAF zones, including staff in charge of women's football within the Member Associations as well as the coaches.

During the workshops, the format of the CAF Women's Champions League which has already been approved by the Executive Committee was also introduced to the participants.

Each of the six CAF Zones will organize qualifiers to determine the finalists for the annual eight team tournament. The eight qualified teams will be drawn into two groups of four teams each in accordance with the competition rules.

The closing meeting on Thursday also involved Lydia Nsekera, a member of the CAF Executive Committee and Vice-President of the Women's Football Commission as well as Pierre-Alain Mounguengui, the president of the CAF Technical and Development Commission.

