Nigeria: Buhari Condemns Attack On Zulum's Convoy, Mourns Victims

27 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The President described the attack as an 'orchestrated sabotage'.

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the ambush on the entourage of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, which led to the death of security men and some operatives of the Civilian-JTF.

The president described the attack, on Maiduguri-Baga route, as an orchestrated sabotage against long planned return of displaced persons to their local communities.

The president's statement signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, is reproduced below:

"President Buhari notes, with deep sympathy, the loss of lives of security men on the convoy, ahead of the return of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, commiserating with their families and loved ones.

"The President advises the government of Borno State, working with security and intelligence agencies, to remain firm in their determination to restore normalcy to all communities liberated from Boko Haram terrorists.

"President Buhari urges security and intelligence agencies to intensify efforts to check sabotage, sanitize the roads, venues and locations well in advance of returning IDPs, while working closely with local communities.

"The President commends the gallantry of service personnel who repelled the deadly ambush, as well the sincere determination of Governor Zulum, who has been working with armed forces to end the menace of terrorists, rebuild homes and return IDPs to regular life.

"He prayed that God will grant the souls of the departed security men and operatives of Civilian-JTF eternal rest, and comfort their families."

