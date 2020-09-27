Uganda: 90-Year-Old Man Confesses to Obtaining Shs90 Million in Fake Land Deal

27 September 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Betty Ndagire

A 90-year-old man has pleaded guilty to obtaining Shs90m in a botched land deal.

The accused James Kagwa alias Ismail Barugahara appeared in a Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court session presided over by Ms Asuman Muhumuza, and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Court read to Kagwa three counts which included; obtaining money by false pretence, forgery and conspiracy to commit the offence.

Upon confessing to the crimes, Kagwa as well confided in court that he is much ready to refund the sum he took.

Kagwa is facing the charges alongside Shamilah Nambuje, 39, who was also present before court but denied the charges.

Court remanded the convict, Kagwa to Kitalya prison until October 13, for his sentencing and Nambuje was remanded to Kigo prison.

Their other co-accused who are still at large are; Deus Tumushime, 27, a lawyer, James Magezi, 50, a broker and Ronald Kabogoza, 52, a farmer.

Prosecution contends that Kagwa, Nambuje and Tumushime on September 8, 2020 at Trust Tower in Kampala with intent to defraud obtained Shs90m from one Ivan Karyeija pretending that they were selling him land whereas not.

Kagwa was independently facing charges of forging a National Identity Card in the names of Barugahara Ismail purporting that it was issued by NIRA.

On the count of conspiracy it is alleged that on September 8, all the five accused conspired to commit the offence of obtaining money from Mr Karyeija.

