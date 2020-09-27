Nigeria: Mouktar Applauds NFF Over Appointment of 11 FCT Coaches for National Teams

27 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola 'Jide

The Chairman of Federal Capital Territory Football Association, Adam Mouktar Mohammed has hailed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the appointment of 11 coaches for the various national teams.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Friday afternoon announced new coaches into various national teams both male and female.

According to Mouktar in a chat said the appointment shows the level of confidence the NFF has in the coaches.

"This is historic indeed its goes to show we have abundance of talent in the FCT. The beauty, uniqueness and strength of our beloved Country Nigeria is our diversity.

"This National Assignment is confidence in our coaches they will deliver as they are very qualified and patriotic. We thank the NFF for the kind consideration.

"I urge the coaches to discharge their duties with diligence and professionalism," he said.

It will be noted that Ladan Bosso was appointed U-20 Boys' Head Coach with Christopher Danjuma retaining the U20 Girls' job and Bankole Olowookere emerging as Head Coach of the U-17 girls, Flamingoes.

Fatai Amoo will head the U-17 boys' squad while the U-15 boys' crew will be led by Omoniyi Haruna Ilerika Usman.

Bosso will be assisted by former international defender Oladuni Oyekale alongside Jolomi Atune Alli, Samaila Marwa Keshi and Suleiman Shuaibu Akanmu.

Amoo will be assisted by Ahmed Lawal Dankoli, Nnamdi Onuigbo, Hassan Abdallah and Danlami Kwasau.

Danjuma will be assisted by Moses Aduku, Bilkisu Tijani, Charity Nwere Nnedinma and Audu Yahaya.

Olowookere will be assisted by Queen Okpa, Adanna Nwaneri, Moroof Nojimu and Mohammed Abubakar Ndanusa.

Ilerika will be assisted by Bassey Patrick, Olubunmi Haruna, Mohammed Kalli Kachalla and Baruwa Olatunji.

