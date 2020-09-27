Nigeria: Jubilation As Laycon Wins #BBNaija Reality Show

Africa Magic
Laycon wins BBNaija
27 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Kehinde Abdulsalam

Olamilekan Moshood Agbelese, popularly known as Laycon has won the Season 5 of the popular reality tv show, Big Brother Naija.

The University of Lagos graduate of Philosophy polled 60 percent of the total votes to emerge winner of the N80 million worth of prizes.

Dorathy Bachor came second with 21 percent of votes while Nengi, Neo and Vee came 3rd, 4th, and 5th respectively.

This is how you Voted for the #BBNaijaFinale.#BBNaija

-- Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) September 27, 2020

According to the organisers of the breakdown of the grand prize won by Laycon includes: "a N30m cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment, a range SUV, a trip to Dublin and Dubai; home appliances, a year's supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it and Colgate toothpaste; a year's supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller and a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone."

Congratulations son @itsLaycon ❤️🌟🥂🍾 #BBNajia pic.twitter.com/YKttFcy2ce

-- KA3NA JONES ⚜️ (@official_ka3na) September 27, 2020

There has been wild jubilation on Twitter and other social media platforms as the rapper, who was termed an underdog at the beginning of the show emerged winner.

See some reactions below:

Stand Up! 😭😭😭😭😭

#BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/FbrFnwjUyK

-- Akanni Of Lagos 💡 (@2muchAkanni) September 27, 2020

Congratulations @itsLaycon we are supper proud of you ❤ ❤ ❤ we love you... pic.twitter.com/WsNeNu5zVZ

-- Ibironke rodiat (@IbironkeRodiat) September 27, 2020

