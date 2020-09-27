Nigeria: Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija Season 5

As fans predicted, Laycon, the young man who entered the house with 19 strangers on July 19 was crowned the winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown season.

In a surprising twist, Nengi who many thought will be the first runner-up, ended up being the third to be evicted from the house, after Neo and Vee. Her departure left Dorathy in the first runner-up position.

"I saw it coming. I had the feeling that I would be leaving," she said during her chat with the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

"I can't believe it," screamed Dorathy as she and Laycon bade the Big Brother Naija house goodbye.

"I just came to promote myself. I'm surprised to be here (the finale)," said Laycon to Ebuka.

Born Olamilekan Agbeleshe, the 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos whose musical fame was unknown became a fan's favourite after entertaining the housemates on their first night in the redecorated house. However, what sealed his spot was the number of music stars who campaigned for him on social media, particularly the micro blogging site Twitter. Samklef, Oxlade, Chinko Ekun were some of the music artistes who vigorously rooted for him. It was only a matter of days before the fans labelled themselves as Icons, dominating Twitter streets with their various hashtags.

While in the house, his relationship with Erica grabbed the headlines after the latter was disqualified

"I have learnt lessons from that episode," said Laycon when asked about how he felt.

The tension was palpable as they waited for their fate.

As the winner of this season, Laycon was awarded the coveted N85 million grand prize. It includes a N30 million cash prize, a two bedroom apartment courtesy of Revolution Plus, an Innoson SUV, a trip for two to Dubai sponsored by Travelbeta, a year supply of Indomie, Pepsi, a trip to watch the UEFA finals, Scanfrost home appliances among others.

To mark this season's finale, a number of artistes performed. They include Davido, Mayorkun, Fireboy DML and Rema.

This year's lead sponsor was Betway while Guinness was the gold sponsor.