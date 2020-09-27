Nigeria: Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija Season 5

Africa Magic
Laycon wins BBNaija
27 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Vanessa Obioha

As fans predicted, Laycon, the young man who entered the house with 19 strangers on July 19 was crowned the winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown season.

In a surprising twist, Nengi who many thought will be the first runner-up, ended up being the third to be evicted from the house, after Neo and Vee. Her departure left Dorathy in the first runner-up position.

"I saw it coming. I had the feeling that I would be leaving," she said during her chat with the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

"I can't believe it," screamed Dorathy as she and Laycon bade the Big Brother Naija house goodbye.

"I just came to promote myself. I'm surprised to be here (the finale)," said Laycon to Ebuka.

Born Olamilekan Agbeleshe, the 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos whose musical fame was unknown became a fan's favourite after entertaining the housemates on their first night in the redecorated house. However, what sealed his spot was the number of music stars who campaigned for him on social media, particularly the micro blogging site Twitter. Samklef, Oxlade, Chinko Ekun were some of the music artistes who vigorously rooted for him. It was only a matter of days before the fans labelled themselves as Icons, dominating Twitter streets with their various hashtags.

While in the house, his relationship with Erica grabbed the headlines after the latter was disqualified

"I have learnt lessons from that episode," said Laycon when asked about how he felt.

The tension was palpable as they waited for their fate.

As the winner of this season, Laycon was awarded the coveted N85 million grand prize. It includes a N30 million cash prize, a two bedroom apartment courtesy of Revolution Plus, an Innoson SUV, a trip for two to Dubai sponsored by Travelbeta, a year supply of Indomie, Pepsi, a trip to watch the UEFA finals, Scanfrost home appliances among others.

To mark this season's finale, a number of artistes performed. They include Davido, Mayorkun, Fireboy DML and Rema.

This year's lead sponsor was Betway while Guinness was the gold sponsor.

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Tight Race to Big Brother Naija Finale - Who Will Win?
TrikyTee, Ozo Evicted as Five Make It To BBNaija Finale
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
New Evidence Emerges on Cause of Lagos Explosion

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.