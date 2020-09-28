Mali - Moctar Ouane Named New Prime Minister By Transitional Government

Ky Chung/UN Photo
Moctar Ouane, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali, addresses the general debate of the sixty-fifth session of the General Assembly on September 28, 2010.
27 September 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

The decision to appoint a civilian as PM could result in the lifting of sanctions by neighboring countries. The restrictive measures were imposed following a military coup last month.

Former Foreign Minister Moctar Ouane was appointed as Mali's new prime minister by the West African country's interim government on Sunday.

The choice of a civilian for the role is likely to pave the way for Mali's neighbors to lift sanctions imposed after a military coup on August 18.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which is a bloc made up of 15 member nations, had closed borders to Mali and stopped financial flows to put pressure on the military junta to swiftly return to a civilian government.

ECOWAS is also seeking the release of all detainees from last month's coup, which saw Mali's president at the time, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, detained. Though Keita was subsequently released, others, including former prime minister Boubou Cisse, are still in jail.

Fresh elections next year

Mali's new interim President Bah N'Daw, a retired colonel, was sworn in on Friday as the transitional president while Colonel Assimi Goita, the head of the junta that staged the coup, was installed as vice president. The three government heads are to lead the interim government until an election in 18 months.

The appointment of new PM Ouane, who served in the Malian government as minister of foreign affairs from May 2004 to April 2011, was made by official decree Sunday and signed by President N'Daw.

Ouane also served as Mali's permanent representative to the United Nations from 1995 to 2002 and later as a diplomatic adviser to ECOWAS.

(AP, dpa)

More on This
Mali Transitional Govt Names Civilian as Interim Prime Minister
Shaping Peace Together in the Age of Covid-19
Mali's Junta Settles for 18-Month Transitional Govt
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.