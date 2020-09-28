Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 126 to 58,324

28 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 126 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 58,324 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded 30 new cases; Lagos, 24; Rivers, 23; Ogun, 13; Katsina and Plateau, nine each; Ondo, six; Kaduna and Kwara, four each; Imo, two; while Bauchi and Edo recorded one each.

It said: "So far, Nigeria has recorded 58,324 cases of COVID-19. 49,794 patients have been discharged, while 1,108 persons died."

