Nigeria: 39 in 100 Nigerians Want a UK Degree

At least 39 in 100 Nigerians say they would prefer to own an international degree from universities in the United Kingdom.

This is according to a poll by Daily Trust asking respondents where they would most prefer to have an international degree.

The poll provided respondents with four countries: U.K, U.S, Germany and Canada.

Where would you most prefer to get an international degree?

-- Daily Trust (@daily_trust) September 22, 2020

While 30.2% of these respondents said they would prefer an international degree from universities in Canada, 18.4% have chosen to have theirs from the United States of America.

And 12% say they would prefer to obtain theirs from universities in Germany.

Why study abroad?

Most students prefer to study abroad due to a number of factors.

One of the main reason students say they pursued an international degree is the opportunity it avails them to see the world .

By studying abroad, students will experience a brand-new country with incredible new outlooks, customs and activities.

Another reason is the chance to experience different styles of education.

By enrolling in a study abroad program, you will be opportune to see a new side to your major you've not been exposed to while in Nigeria.

Studying abroad also avails students the opportunity to horn their language skills, learn new languages, know more about other people's culture etc.

Studying abroad is also without having strikes every now and then compared to Nigeria where University lecturers are striking due to unmet demands.

Why would you like to study abroad?

Share your thoughts with us in the comments section via our social media handles @daily_trust.