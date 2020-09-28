Kenya: Ruto Allies Ask Kenyatta to Dissolve Parliament, Calls for Elections

Jubilee lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament over the two thirds gender rule as advised by Chief Justice David Maraga.

The MPs said the President should adhere to the requirements of the Constitution he swore to uphold by dissolving Parliament and call for fresh elections.

They also said they are ready to vie again for their positions.

Kuria West MP Mathias Robi told Mr Kenyatta to demonstrate respect for the Constitution.

"The Chief justice said we have failed to enact the gender rule so we should go home and seek a fresh mandate. The President has no option but to [follow his advice," he said, adding history will judge the President harshly if he acts contrary to the Constitution.

Charles Gimose (Hamisi) said MPs are "more than ready to go home" to demonstrate they are law-abiding citizens and serve as an example to others.

The MPs addressed an interdenominational prayer service in Bumula Constituency, Bungoma County, on Sunday, a function which the DP attended.

'Hustler' politics

Moses Kuria (Gatundu South) asked Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford-Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula to stop taking Kenyans into the Opposition.

"We are forming the government with Ruto and we don't want the Mulembe people left behind," he said.

"We want to form a government that will take care of 'hustlers' and revive the economy. We don't want to be part of the government but to form the government."

Gachagua Nderitu (Mathira) castigated Francis Atwoli, secretary-general of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu), saying he doesn't represent any member of the Luhya community.

While asking Luhyas to back Dr Ruto in the 2022 race for the presidency, he said, "Raila Odinga and his late father have been aspiring to become President since independence but haven't succeeded."

Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East) described the DP as the "king of hustlers" and said those planning to crucify him won't succeed.

"There are people planning all manner of evil against Ruto but they won't succeed because he has God and the people," he said.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale said Dr Ruto will be Kenya's fifth President.

Corruption war

On alleged graft at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) in the use of funds meant for the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Washiali said those who stole money are well known and asked investigating agencies to quickly find them.

"The investigations should extend to banks," he said, and called for transparency in the use of public funds in order for leaders to regain the public's trust.

Mr Washiali alleged use of the Huduma Namba to rig the next General Election, a claim which Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has denied, and also asked the community to back the DP.

The CS also noted that database logistics and software for the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) are 100 per cent Kenyan government-funded, designed, developed, and solely managed by Kenyans.

The ministry asked the public "to be wary of misinformation, disinformation and conspiracy theories propagated about Huduma Namba".

Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula) said Huduma Namba data must be secured and accountability ensured.

"Let the money they are planning to use for the second round of registration be assigned to our children's education as schools reopen," he said.

Dan Wanyama (Webuye West) accused "certain people in the government" of planning to manipulate Huduma Namba data.

"They are manipulating the data to steal votes. We will not accept a second round of registration," he said.

On the graft matter, Mr Khalwale funds from the World Health Organization (WHO) that were channelled through Kemsa must be used to pay school fees because all businesses were closed.

He also said schools should not reopen on October 5 and that the government should start by fully reopening the economy.

Ruto's remarks

In his address, the DP asked Kenyans to support the 'hustler' in the next presidential election.

DP Ruto accused Mr Odinga, leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), of calling him names for associating with the poor.

The rivalry between the two has intensified with the ODM leader dismissing 'hustler' politics and saying one's background isn't a determinant of the ability to lead.

"Poor people are the voters. I have to befriend them to ensure they also succeed in future," the Deputy President said.

Dr Ruto further said there is a need for change from politics of division to discussions on development and unity.

"Conversations must change. We are going to advance talks with the downtrodden so they can also grow," he said, adding nobody should be threatened or despised.

He added that 30,000 people in Bungoma will soon benefit from a Sh2 billion electrification project.