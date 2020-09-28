Kenya/Tanzania: Kenyan International Enjoying Life in Tanzanian League

For former Gor Mahia assistant captain Joash 'Berlin Wall' Onyango and custodian David Mapigano are enjoying life in Tanzanian Premier League since joining last month.

Go slows and salary arrears which they had become accustomed to in the Kenyan Premier League are a thing of the past.

While Mapigano is in his native country after signing a two-year contract with Azam FC in August, Onyango signed for 21-time Tanzanian champions Simba SC and is equally happy.

Unlike in Kenya where the top-flight league is yet to resume due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tanzania's top league and other lower leagues kicked off last month. Already four matches have been played in the top flight league.

Since joining Simba SC, Onyango who is also a Kenyan International, has played in all friendlies and started all the four league games.

The defender was part of Wekundu wa Msimbazi's squad which beat newly-promoted side Ihefu FC 2-1 in the first match of the season before drawing 1-1 against Mtibwa Sugar. Belgian coach Sven Vandenbroeck's men then thrashed Biashara United, coached by Kenyan tactician Francis Baraza, 4-0 and won 3-0 against Gwambina FC at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium.

Onyango, who also turned out for Western Stima, has been part of Simba's solid defence comprising of assistant captain Hussein Mohamed, ever impressive Shomari Kapombe and Ivorian Pascal Wawa. The quartet have only conceded one goal in the four matches.

Apart from living in a high end apartment in Mbezi beach, being provided with a car, house cleaner and a personal driver, the 27-year-old is always on flights whenever Simba play away from Dar.

At Azam, Mapigano has also maintained a clean sheet in the four matches played so far.

"I can't say that I am at my best but things have turned out better than at Gor Mahia. There are no salary delays and other off pitch problems here," Mapigano said.