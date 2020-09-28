Kenya/Tanzania: Kenyan International Enjoying Life in Tanzanian League

28 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

For former Gor Mahia assistant captain Joash 'Berlin Wall' Onyango and custodian David Mapigano are enjoying life in Tanzanian Premier League since joining last month.

Go slows and salary arrears which they had become accustomed to in the Kenyan Premier League are a thing of the past.

While Mapigano is in his native country after signing a two-year contract with Azam FC in August, Onyango signed for 21-time Tanzanian champions Simba SC and is equally happy.

Unlike in Kenya where the top-flight league is yet to resume due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tanzania's top league and other lower leagues kicked off last month. Already four matches have been played in the top flight league.

Since joining Simba SC, Onyango who is also a Kenyan International, has played in all friendlies and started all the four league games.

The defender was part of Wekundu wa Msimbazi's squad which beat newly-promoted side Ihefu FC 2-1 in the first match of the season before drawing 1-1 against Mtibwa Sugar. Belgian coach Sven Vandenbroeck's men then thrashed Biashara United, coached by Kenyan tactician Francis Baraza, 4-0 and won 3-0 against Gwambina FC at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium.

Onyango, who also turned out for Western Stima, has been part of Simba's solid defence comprising of assistant captain Hussein Mohamed, ever impressive Shomari Kapombe and Ivorian Pascal Wawa. The quartet have only conceded one goal in the four matches.

Apart from living in a high end apartment in Mbezi beach, being provided with a car, house cleaner and a personal driver, the 27-year-old is always on flights whenever Simba play away from Dar.

At Azam, Mapigano has also maintained a clean sheet in the four matches played so far.

"I can't say that I am at my best but things have turned out better than at Gor Mahia. There are no salary delays and other off pitch problems here," Mapigano said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
New Evidence Emerges on Cause of Lagos Explosion

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.