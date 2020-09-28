Kenya: MPs Open Probe on Joho's Firm at the Mombasa Port

Parliament has opened investigations into Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho family firm's operations at the port of Mombasa.

The probe comes barely two months after two people died and six others were injured at the facility after a silo bin fell on them.

The Sunday Nation has established that the operations at the Portside Freight Terminal Limited Shed Number 7 and 8, at the Mombasa port, are yet to resume after the government withdrew its private operator's licence.

Documents obtained by the Sunday Nation show that the parliamentary committee on Transport, Public Works and Housing has written to the Ministry of Transport principal secretary Solomon Kitungu requesting a comprehensive response to allegations raised by Dock Workers Union (DWU) concerning the firm's operations at the port.

In his letter to Parliament, Mr Simon Sang of DWU is seeking the committee to investigate Portside Freight Terminal Limited relationship with KPA and wants it banned from operating at the port if found culpable.

Oversight role

The dock workers are also raising queries on the intentions by KPA to issue another licence to the Joho family firm to handle bulk cargo grain at the port.

"It has come to our attention that KPA in July 2020, issued a terms of reference for a technical committee to review as a matter of priority the application by Portside Freight Terminal Limited to be granted a licence for a grain bulk handling facility at the port of Mombasa," Mr Sang's letter reads in part.

Parliament has given the ministry until October 9 to issue it with a comprehensive report on the allegations.

"In line with the oversight role, the committee has received a letter from the Dock Workers Union. The union submitted, that they have, on various occasions, made complaints against Portside Freight Terminal Limited activities at the port of Mombasa, to the office of the managing director of the Kenya Ports Authority, and no action has so far been taken," reads part of the letter by Jeremiah Ndobi, the deputy clerk of the National Assembly, which was also copied to KPA acting managing director Rashid Salim and the CS for Transport James Macharia.

Fatal accident

The parliamentary committee lists the fatal accident at Berth/Shed 7/8; weak ground at Berth/Shed 7/8; further licences sought by Portside Freight Terminal Limited and favoritism as some of the complaints the union raised, which now it seeks a comprehensive report from the ministry.

Eng Salim said the private firm will start operating the facility once investigations surrounding the death of an engineer and his assistant while installing a hopper for discharge and storage of fertilisers at Portside Freight Terminals is concluded.

"We do not take any accident for granted that is why we are working to ensure investigations regarding the death of the two is concluded before the private firm is allowed to resume its operations," Eng Salim told Sunday Nation.