Rwanda: Juvenal Mvukiyehe - SC Kiyovu Elect New President

28 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Sports Club Kiyovu have elected Juvenal Mvukiyehe as their president to steer the club's fortunes for the next three years.

Mvukiyehe was unanimously elected on Sunday, September 27. He replaces Francois Mvuyekure who did not run for reelection.

In his first interview after his election, Mvukeyehe told Times Sport that his mission is to restore SC Kiyovu's lost pride.

"The biggest concern at the moment is to come up with viable policies that range from good team management to raising our financial status and closely working together with the fans."

Mvukiyehe, a new name in local football, believes that the new executive committee will take the Green Baggies back to their glory days - and make the club one of the biggest football franchises in the country again.

To achieve this, he revealed that, "Plans are underway to secure additional funding from different partners and looking for new ones."

Mvukiyehe will have Hector Mutijima and Ange Ntiranyibagirwa as his first and second Vice-Presidents, while Omar Munyengabe is the club's new Secretary-General.

Six-time champions SC Kiyovu have not won the league title in the last 27 years - an unbearable wait for the once-dominant side that clinched four championships between 1983 and 1993.

