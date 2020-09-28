Nigeria: Labour Strike - Kaduna to Invoke "No Work No Pay" On Civil Servants

27 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Lami Sadiq

Kaduna — Kaduna state government has warned that it will invoke the policy of "no work no pay" on any civil servant who participates in the upcoming strike action by joint labour unions across the country.

The state government through the Head of Service, Bariatu Mohammed in a memo circulated, directed all Chief Executives of MDAs and other arms of government to bring the content of the circular to the attention of their staff for strict compliance.

"Following the notice of a strike action by the Joint Labour Unions calling workers in Kaduna State to join in the protest and strike scheduled to take effect from Monday 28th September, 2020, a meeting was convened with the leadership of the Labour Unions where they were clearly informed that civil servants do not have any issues with the State Government and therefore have no reason to participate in the planned strike action," she stated.

The Head of Service advises civil servants in the state to refrain from participating in the conceived strike action, failing which shall necessitate Government to invoke the policy of No Work No Pay.

"All civil servants are assured of a conducive working environment during the period as no one would be restrained from having access to his/her office," the memo stated.

