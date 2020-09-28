Nigeria@60 - We Have Cracks That May Break Us - Osinbajo

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said that Nigeria could be heading for a break up if urgent actions are not taken, collectively, to address the identified cracks that could quicken such break-up.

Osinbajo said on Sunday in Abuja at the 60th Independence Anniversary interdenominational church service held at National Ecumenical Centre, themed "Come, let us rebuild... " that, though, the task of mending the cracks could face severe opposition, it can only be achieved by consistent focus and prayers by Nigerians who desire more peaceful and prosperous nation.

The Vice President, who was represented by the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made reference to the story of Nehemiah in the Bible, and his role in rebuilding the broken-down walls of Jerusalem.

The Vice President urged Nigerians to study the story of Nehemiah and replicate same in Nigeria for a better country.

"The story should be a challenge to every Christian in Nigeria who is desirous of following the part of Christian way of life. It is only that kind of Nehemiah's love that will make us as Nigerians to rebuild the cracks we have in our walls (Nigeria) today.

"For us in Nigeria, Nehemiah should be taken as a metaphor for that Nigerians who either reside in Nigeria or outside, to cry to God to use the abandoned opportunities in Nigeria to address our challenges of nation building.

"Fortunately for us, our walls are not yet broken but there are obvious cracks that could lead to break if not properly addressed. Nehemiah started with fervent prayers, seeking the Face of God and pleaded with his king to allow him return to Jerusalem to rebuild the broken walls. Because wall signifies peace, security, contentment and prosperity. It signifies the essence of the state of the nation.

"There's urgent need for Nehemiah in our country, Nigeria, today. And like Nehemiah faced opposition in his efforts to rebuild the walls, any Nigerian that desire to rebuild Nigeria must also be ready to face stiffer opposition which will come in torrents. It can only be diffused by consistent focus and prayers," Osinbajo said.

He, however, expressed optimism that the 60th independence anniversary could herald a rebirth of Nigerian as a nation, and that no group is more prepared for this task than the religious bodies.

He, therefore charged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to provide quality leadership to its faithful and guide them in making Nigeria a great country that it has been destined to be.

On his part, the CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, stressed the need for justice which, he said, will birth peace, tolerance and love.

"A nation that is religiously plural like ours require love in practice so as to co-exist without fighting one another. What is sane in using the name of God or hide under the cloak of religion to kill a fellow human? If God wants all of us to be of one ethnicity, race or religion doesn't he have the power to do it? Why do we want to play God and wickedly terminate the lives of others in account of religion?

"Nigeria is blessed with abundant human and material resources located in different parts of this country. This underscores the indispensability of all the regions and ethnic groups. For us all to be on the same page, have sense of belonging and be happy, the doctrine of equality, that is equal access to employment, governance and education, must be available to all.

"We need true religiosity in Nigeria to reposition Nigeria and overcome our corrupt way of living which has almost become the norm to our shame. The principle of inclusivity must be adopted. Nobody or region must be excluded from the scheme of things in Nigeria," Ayokunle said.