Nigeria: NLC, TUC Suspend Planned Strike

28 September 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Michael Oche

Organised labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have suspended Monday's nationwide strike following agreements reached with the federal government.

Part of the agreement reached include reversal of the new electricity tariff for a period of two weeks pending the out come of a technical committee

The committee is to look at the new tariff regime and metering among others for more understanding.

In a communique read by the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige said both organised labour and government agreed to some palliatives for workers to ameliorate the effect of the increase in pump price of petrol and electricity tariff hike

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige the palliatives will be in the areas of transport, power, housing, agriculture and humanitarian support.

As part of the agreement, government announced the suspension of the new electricity tariff for two weeks, pending when a committee will meet and report back

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.