Namibia: Appointment of Judges Announced

High Court judge Thomas Masuku has been appointed as a judge in Namibia for a further period of five years from the beginning of 2021, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced.

The commission also announced on Friday that the president, on the recommendation of the JSC, has appointed senior counsel Esi Schimming-Chase and former chief public prosecutor Danie Small as acting judges of the High Court from the start of October to 15 December.

Masuku, who hails from Swaziland, has been serving as a judge of Namibia's High Court since the start of 2015. He was an acting judge during 2015 and was appointed as a judge for a first five-year period from 1 January 2016.

Schimming-Chase, who is in private legal practice as a member of the Society of Advocates of Namibia, also served as an acting judge previously, in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

Small will be serving as an acting judge at the Oshakati High Court, the commission also announced.

He retired as chief public prosecutor in the Office of the Prosecutor General in 2014, and has since then been in private practice and also worked as a consultant on the combating and prosecution of wildlife crimes. Small started his legal career as a prosecutor before he became a magistrate and then an attorney with a Windhoek law firm for three years, prior to returning to prosecution in 1985.