Lesotho: 'Groundbreaking' Lesotho Study Reveals High Cost of Domestic Violence

25 September 2020
Thomson Reuters Foundation (London)
By Emma Batha

London — Commonwealth secretary-general Patricia Scotland says domestic violence is costing countries more than they realise

Countries could save billions of dollars a year by tackling the "disgusting pandemic" of domestic violence, the Commonwealth secretary-general said as economists estimated the scourge cost the tiny African kingdom of Lesotho 5.5% of GDP.

Patricia Scotland said domestic violence burdened health, police and judicial services, led to absenteeism at work and school, and permanently damaged children who witnessed it, impacting future generations.

About one in three women in Lesotho has suffered physical or sexual violence - often by a partner, similar to the global prevalence rate, according to a Commonwealth study published on Friday.

Analysts calculated this cost the country more than 1.9 billion Lesotho loti ($113 million) a year - equivalent to $50 per citizen.

Scotland said the "groundbreaking" study was part of a wider Commonwealth initiative to encourage all countries to put a price tag on violence against women and girls.

Nations that argued they did not have the money to tackle the issue should look at how much it is already costing them, she said.

Lesotho's gender minister, Mahali Phamotse, said domestic violence was impacting development in the mountain kingdom, which lies within South Africa, and the study would shape efforts to address it.

Recommendations included training health staff, teachers and the private sector, improving data collection and enacting a long-awaited domestic violence bill.

Scotland has made tackling domestic violence a key plank of her leadership of the Commonwealth, an alliance of 54 countries that are home to more than 1 billion women and girls.

The Lesotho study revealed not only the direct costs of domestic violence, but also the broader economic impact.

It said victims' annual income losses - which exceeded $20 million - lead to reduced spending power which had knock-on effects on the wider economy, while missed school affected girls' future earning potential.

Scotland hoped the greater global focus on domestic abuse, which has soared during lockdowns to curb the spread of coronavirus, would spur more governments to take action.

"The consequences are not just for this generation but for the generations to come," she said.

"All the data shows us that if we do not have peace in our homes we haven't got a hope of having real peace in our world."

Scotland said domestic violence cut across all sections of society and urged everyone from bosses to religious leaders not to turn a blind eye.

"If it is one in three women that this is happening to, how many women do you and I know? Do not say 'this is not my business'. It is absolutely everybody's business," she said.

Read the original article on Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Thomson Reuters Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Thomson Reuters Foundation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.