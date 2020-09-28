Kenya: Nursery Schools to Reopen a Month Late, Says Governor

All the Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) centres will reopen one month after the official resumption of primary and secondary schools, the Council of Governors (CoG) said Friday.

The move to delay the reopening by a month is intended to allow time for the monitoring of the Covid-19 infection rate and management at the county level, CoG chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said in a statement.

Mr Oparanya further said county governments will undertake random testing of Covid-19 on ECDE children before reopening of ECDE centres.

Mr Oparanya, who is also the Kakamega governor, said the decision was reached during the extra-ordinary council meeting held on September 24, to deliberate on pertinent issues affecting county governments.

He made public the resolutions at the Kakamega County headquarters on Friday before joining Chief Justice David Maraga for the official opening of the High Court building in the county.

On the random testing of Covid-19 on ECDE children, Mr Oparanya urged the Ministry of Health to support county governments by providing Covid-19 testing kits that can be used on the children.