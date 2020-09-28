Kenya: Cash-Strapped Stima Teams Left to Grope in Darkness

Three football clubs, which recently lost an estimated Sh70 million annual sponsorship from Kenya Power, have resolved to soldier on into the 2020/2021 league season despite the financial crisis.

Speaking to Nation Sport, the administrators of Western Stima, Nairobi Stima and Coast Stima admitted they are struggling to sustain their players and coaches, but added that talks are underway to bring on board new sponsors.

Western Stima Chairman Laban Jobita also denied that the outfit, which finished seventh in the Kenyan Premier League last season, had been renamed Keroka Football Club after acquiring new owners.

"We've lost seven players, but I'm not bothered as there is a lot talent in the country and we will replace them. I'm in talks with potential investors in a bid to fund the team's Sh40 million a season budget in the top-flight," he explained.

Nairobi Stima Chairman Johnstone Sakwa said: "I laud Kenya Power for bankrolling this team for 10 years. People are reaching out to help, but the state of football in Kenya at the moment, has seen some of them become hesitant to make a commitment. We have struggled to pay the team but I am hopeful that can change."

Coast Stima Chairman David Otieno is also optimistic the club will overcome the financial crisis that threatens its existence. Nairobi Stima and Coast Stima finished fourth and seventh, respectively, in the second-tier National Super League (NSL) last season.

Ushuru FC, sponsored by the Kenya Revenue Authority, and the Ministry of Communications-owned Talanta FC are the other corporate clubs that have consistently struggled on the financial front in the second division.

With the harsh financial climate, there are fears some of these corporate-funded clubs could fold up as has previously happened to the likes of Pan Paper, Kenya Pipeline, Bata Bullets, Eldoret KCC, Rivatex and Ministry of Works in the past.